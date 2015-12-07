AUD USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar” 1 HOUR Wave Analysis
Analytics & Forecasts

AUD USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar” 1 HOUR Wave Analysis

7 December 2015, 16:01
sathish kumar
sathish kumar
0
157
we can see at the H1 chart, the market is forming the zigzag in the wave (y). On the minor wave level, the pair may continue forming the ascending impulse in the wave c, which may be followed by a new descending movement of the price.
#AUD USD, wave analysis, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”