All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts AUD USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar” 1 HOUR Wave Analysis 7 December 2015, 16:01 sathish kumar 0 157 we can see at the H1 chart, the market is forming the zigzag in the wave (y). On the minor wave level, the pair may continue forming the ascending impulse in the wave c, which may be followed by a new descending movement of the price. #AUD USD, wave analysis, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar” To add comments, please log in or register Bitcoin Quick Daily Chart Weekly Trends 261 0 2 Wave Analysis of Gold for June 30, 2016 Analytics & Forecasts 210 0 2 USD/СAD: Wave Analysis and Forecast for 27.05 – 03.06 Analytics & Forecasts 154 0 2 USD/JPY: Wave Analysis and Forecast for 27.05 – 03.06 Analytics & Forecasts 185 0 2 USD/CHF: Wave Analysis and Forecast for 27.05 – 03.06 Analytics & Forecasts 174 0 2 GBP/USD: Wave Analysis and Forecast for 27.05 – 03.06 Analytics & Forecasts 184 0 2 EUR/USD: Wave Analysis and Forecast for 27.05 – 03.06 Analytics & Forecasts 177 0 2 USD/JPY: Wave Analysis and Forecast for 20.05 – 27.05 Analytics & Forecasts 211 0 1 GBP/USD: Wave Analysis and Forecast for 20.05 – 27.05 Analytics & Forecasts 172 0 2 EUR/USD: Wave Analysis and Forecast for 20.05 – 27.05 Analytics & Forecasts 181 0 1 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 9 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 18 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 22 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 27 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 26 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 28 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 28 0 211 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 45 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 56 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB