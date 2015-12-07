SHORT USDCHF
Analytics & Forecasts

SHORT USDCHF

7 December 2015, 12:10
sathish kumar
sathish kumar
0
118

USDCHF  INTRADAY IN RESISTANCE ZONE


INTRADAY TIPS:

SHORT USDCHF @1.0013

TARGET=0.9994

STOPLOSS=1.0032

#usdchf