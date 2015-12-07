All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts SHORT USDCHF 7 December 2015, 12:10 sathish kumar 0 118 USDCHF INTRADAY IN RESISTANCE ZONEINTRADAY TIPS:SHORT USDCHF @1.0013TARGET=0.9994STOPLOSS=1.0032 #usdchf To add comments, please log in or register Community EA - FACTS and FAQ Trading Strategies 1091 0 USDCHF H1 Timeframe is showing a good opportunity Analytics & Forecasts 394 0 2 Trade Plan USDCHF: Discover Strong Support for Buy Analytics & Forecasts 360 6 USD/CHF: ahead - Catholic Easter. The exchanges are closed. Analytics & Forecasts 284 0 1 USD/CHF: the dollar is recovering after a large decline Analytics & Forecasts 292 0 USD/CHF: the dollar shows a large-scale decline Analytics & Forecasts 260 0 USD/CHF: the dollar is stable Analytics & Forecasts 417 0 1 USD / CHF: the franc is down throughout the market Analytics & Forecasts 392 0 (17 APRIL 2017)USD / CHF:Still weak within range. Analytics & Forecasts 269 0 Back testing USDCHF 60 Bat My Trading 298 0 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 9 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 18 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 22 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 27 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 26 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 28 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 28 0 211 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 45 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 56 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB