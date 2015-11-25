RBC expert: Oil price increases expected to be subdued despite yesterday's rally

On Tuesday, U.S. crude oil prices jumped nearly 3% on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border.



Meanwhile, the longer-term outlook for oil appears to be less rosy.



On Wednesday oil prices were lower, as U.S. crude oil futures for January delivery traded at $42.87 a barrel, down 0.01%, and Brent futures for January delivery dropped 0.15% to settle at $46.05 a barrel.

Apparently, the decline came in after API data showed major build.



The American Petroleum Institute reported a 2.6 million build in U.S. crude stockpiles last week, far outpacing the 200,000 barrel decline seen. Separately, a closely-monitor government report on Wednesday could show that crude inventories rose by 1.1 million barrels for the week ending on Nov. 20.

Over the next year, oil price increases are expected to be more subdued, barring a supply disruption, Helima Croft of RBC Capital Markets stated in an interview with CNBC.



"You're up against a wall of inventory, that is the problem in terms of moving higher," Croft said.



"Its a recovery, but not a recovery to prices that can keep many Middle Eastern countries flush. Even at a $58 average, so many of these countries are circling the drain in terms of their finances."