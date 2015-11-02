EURUSD - FailedTo sustain gains

Reached a daily high at 1.1052 at the beginning of the New York session, but failed to hold gains and it has been slowly grinding lower over the last hours.EUR/USD retreated to the 1.1015 zone as the greenback managed to recover some ground following the release of above-expectations, but momentum was lacking. At time of writing, the pair is trading at 1.1020, still 0.22% its Friday’s close.In terms of technical levels, immediate resistances are seen at 1.1071 (Oct 30 high), 1.1095 (Oct 28 high) and then 1.1109 (200-day SMA). On the other hand, supports could be encountered at 1.0965 (Oct 30 low), 1.0896 (Oct 28 low) and 1.0847 (Aug monthly low).