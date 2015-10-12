All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts Daily Forex AUDCAD Market Report 12 October 2015, 06:14 Matthew Goss 0 73 Daily Forex AUDCAD Market Reporthttps://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/u/59001077/SDB_Twitter/EOD_SDB_MR_AUDCAD.html #audcad Source To add comments, please log in or register Aurum Imperator: inside a focused mean-reversion Expert Advisor Trading Strategies 212 0 2 WHY IS SQUIDGRID_AI A ROBUST AND PROFITABLE GRID Trading Systems 318 0 AUDCAD Elliott wave weekly trend analysis: Covering short position @ 9708 Analytics & Forecasts 277 0 AUDCAD Free Trade Signal Weekly Trends 395 0 FxWirePro: AUD/CAD Finds Stiff Resistance at 0.9542, Good to Sell Rallies Analytics & Forecasts 226 0 1 FxWirePro: AUD/CAD Finds Stiff Resistance in 0.9495-0.95 Area, Break Above Required for Further Upside Analytics & Forecasts 188 0 2 FxWirePro: AUD/CAD Finds Strong Support by 21-DMA at 0.9446, Weakness Only on Break Below Analytics & Forecasts 180 0 1 FxWirePro: Upbeat GDP Data Buoys Aussie Bulls, AUD/CAD Extends Gains Above 23.6% Fib, Stay Long Analytics & Forecasts 286 0 2 AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, AUD/EUR: Levels, Ranges, Targets Analytics & Forecasts 228 0 2 FxWirePro: AUD/CAD Holds Major Support at 0.9418, Good to Go Short on Breaks Below Analytics & Forecasts 161 0 2 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 5 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 14 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 17 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 26 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 25 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 28 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 28 0 209 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 56 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 39 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB