VW crisis hits platinum - INTL FCStone

Platinum has taken a painful blow after the Volkswagen scandal, says Edward Meir, commodities analyst with INTL FCStone.



On Tuesday nearby platinum futures tumbled more than $35 an ounce, then dropped to an $925.80 an ounce overnight - its weakest level since early 2009, before stabilizing.



There are worries in the marketplace that news reports about falsification of U.S. vehicle-emissions tests will dissuade consumers from choosing diesel engines, "especially those who are more environmentally conscious,” Meir says.



Platinum is needed for catalysts in diesel-powered vehicles, while gasoline-powered cars can use less-expensive palladium.



Volkswagen said that 11 million of its cars worldwide were potentially impacted and that the company will set aside €6.5bn to cover the costs of the investigation into how its diesel cars cheated emission tests, sending its shares slumping.