Euro heading for 1.1950
Analytics & Forecasts

Euro heading for 1.1950

12 September 2015, 02:26
Shaheen Hassanali
Shaheen Hassanali
1
117
Looking at the recent drop in euro, it wasn't able to sustain it's break through the 61% fib level. A bounce from the level suggests it can go to the 127% extension level.