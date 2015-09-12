All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts Euro heading for 1.1950 12 September 2015, 02:26 Shaheen Hassanali 1 117 Looking at the recent drop in euro, it wasn't able to sustain it's break through the 61% fib level. A bounce from the level suggests it can go to the 127% extension level. sarahraza123 2016.06.02 10:52 #1 Please see your inbox.ThanksSarah To add comments, please log in or register Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 9 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 24 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 22 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 26 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 25 0 1 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 26 0 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 22 0 1 Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 27 0 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 31 0 207 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 56 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 37 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB