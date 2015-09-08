A Matter Of Perspective

Here’s the irony.



That mate of mine, who feels I am being risky with my investments, has 2 properties; one is his residence the other an investment. Both are in the same geographic area (and hence face similar risks), and both are highly leveraged - about 90% of their value is in debt.



The investment property actually costs more in interest, fees and maintenance that what it generates in rent. He gets a tax benefit from this ‘negative gearing’, but even with that he is still losing money each year.



Every spare cent he manages to save goes towards servicing his loans. He loses sleep anytime he hears that interest rates might rise -- and I don’t blame him.



Seems pretty risky to me!



Of course, if the value of his properties can grow enough over the coming years, it will all be worthwhile - he’ll likely make a great return. That’s what happens when a highly leveraged bet pays off.



But if his properties don’t appreciate in value fast enough, or if he can no longer service his obligations while he waits, he is going to get taken to the cleaners. In a BIG way.



And I’m the one taking a huge risk?



Now, what he is doing doesn’t mean that property investing in general is risky - it’s just the way he is going about it.



And it’s the same with shares. Invest in poor companies, with borrowed money and a short time horizon - well, you deserve what you get.



But if you buy a diversified range of wonderful businesses, with established and growing operations, strong balance sheets and the capacity to deliver regular and attractive tax effective dividends - and with the intention of holding tight for many years - you’ll likely do very well . Sure, you’ll face the inevitable bumps along the way, but I wager you’ll do better than most.



Remember, the sharemarket (like property) is only as risky as you make it. If you approach it sensibly and with the right temperament, the real risk is that you generate a very attractive (and tax effective) long term return.