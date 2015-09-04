Yen gains in Asia ahead of U.S. jobs, wages data disappoints

The yen gathered pace on Friday as investors geared up for U.S. jobs data later in the day and shrugged off disappointing wages data. USD/JPY traded at 119.79, down 0.24%, while AUD/USD changed hands at 0.6995, down 0.33%.In Japan, preliminary wages data rose 0.6% year-on-year, well below the expectations of a 2.3% gain.Investors were looking ahead to Friday's highly-anticipated jobs report for further indications on the strength of the economy and signs of a potential rate hike by the Federal Reserve this month.

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