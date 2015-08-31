Quick Technical Overview - DAX Index: breaking Yearly Central Pivot at 9400 for the bearish reversal

Ichimoku analysis.

Weekly price is on bearish breakdown for 10005.5 key support level crossing from above to below. The price is reversed to the bearish market condition by breaking the borders of Ichimoku cloud with 9214.0 as the next bearish target.







Pivot Points.

R1 YR1 Pivot at 10453 level was broken by price by close weekly bar. The price is on breakdown with Central Pivot at 9400 as the next reversal target. If the price breaks this YR1 PP at 9400 from above to below so we may see the reversal of the price movement to the primary bearish market condition.

