EUR USD seems strongly uptrend !!

In the opening day, EUR USD pair got a strong up trend and already hit 335 Pips. I never see in the weekly chart for my personal trade because I am not much expert on manual trade. But I saw, lot of EA also got a huge loss or d/d due to strong trend. Today morning, when I saw in the weekly chart, that times EUR USD was trying to cross my indicator's channel line and finally done and gone up appx. 335 pips. Now market is giving a nice back up and maybe it will give another 40 to 50 pips back up i.e. as per my indicator channel, it can comes again around 1.1510.

But as per weekly chart, this will move up again. This is just my opinion what I am sharing with you. Before holding any short trade to get back up, please see the current trend carefully. Because lot of traders facing losses due to this strong trend.

Thanks.

Image for EUR USD