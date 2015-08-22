Keep "Insist" Preserve The Bailout Program

Greece's Prime Minister Resigned

Athens, T he Prime Minister of Greece , Alexis Tsipras , announced his resignation and called for early elections , as he seeks to defend the country's bailout package , which triggered the " rebellion" of his own party.

Tsipras doesn't give a time frame for the implementation of the elections , but it is estimated on September 20 , according to the ANA News Agency , citing a source in the Government, as reported in Athens, AFP, Friday ( 8/ 8) morning .

In a speech broadcast live on national television , a 41 year -old man said he had worked hard to secure a rescue package for the country, however, Tsipras now need a new mandate from the people of Greece after getting the approval of the Parliament.

"Now , this is a cycle that is difficult to come to an end , I would like to convey to You all the related assessment of what we have done, " said Tsipras , before meeting with Prokopis Pavlopoulous President to declare his resignation officially.

The step puts Greece in the control of the provisional Government until the vote .

Tsipras announcement coincided with approval of the first aid package worth 13 billion euros to Greece , yesterday , of a total bailout funds amounting to 85 billion euros for the next three years .

Those funds arrive on time so as to allow for the Government to pay debts Greece 3.4 billion euros to the European Central Bank (ECB) .

But the bailout package achieved hard-earned it — who defended Greece in the European Union , but had to undergo a program of trimming the budget and tax increase — has split the party, Syriza led Tsipras after grabbing the omnipotence in the beginning of this year with the platform brings anti- austerity .

The Parliament of Greece , late last week, agreed on a deal for a new third rescue in five years, but the 43 members of the Syriza from 149 MPs reject or abstained from the voting , forcing the Prime Minister to rely on the opposition to garner support.