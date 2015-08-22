Keep "Insist" Preserve The Bailout Program

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Greece's Prime Minister Resigned
Athens, The Prime Minister of Greece, Alexis Tsipras, announced his resignation and called for early elections, as he seeks to defend the country's bailout package, which triggered the "rebellion" of his own party.
Tsipras doesn't give a time frame for the implementation of the elections, but it is estimated on September 20, according to the ANA News Agency, citing a source in the Government, as reported in Athens, AFP, Friday (8/8) morning.
In a speech broadcast live on national television, a 41 year-old man said he had worked hard to secure a rescue package for the country, however, Tsipras now need a new mandate from the people of Greece after getting the approval of the Parliament.
"Now, this is a cycle that is difficult to come to an end, I would like to convey to You all the related assessment of what we have done," said Tsipras, before meeting with Prokopis Pavlopoulous President to declare his resignation officially.
The step puts Greece in the control of the provisional Government until the vote.
Tsipras announcement coincided with approval of the first aid package worth 13 billion euros to Greece, yesterday, of a total bailout funds amounting to 85 billion euros for the next three years.
Those funds arrive on time so as to allow for the Government to pay debts Greece 3.4 billion euros to the European Central Bank (ECB).
But the bailout package achieved hard-earned it — who defended Greece in the European Union, but had to undergo a program of trimming the budget and tax increase — has split the party, Syriza led Tsipras after grabbing the omnipotence in the beginning of this year with the platform brings anti-austerity.
The Parliament of Greece, late last week, agreed on a deal for a new third rescue in five years, but the 43 members of the Syriza from 149 MPs reject or abstained from the voting, forcing the Prime Minister to rely on the opposition to garner support.https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/120434
Dozens of members of Parliament from the party Syriza opposed two previous vote related program bailout.