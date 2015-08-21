The Dollar Strengthened Sentiment Helped The Housing Sector

The exchange rate of the dollar leading to a higher level on Monday (Tuesday morning GMT), registered a third consecutive gains against the euro, helped by growing confidence in the U.S. housing sector.

The greenback rose to 1,1078 dollars per euro and became 124,41 yen, later slightly hit by data on Monday showing that Japan's economy experienced a contraction of 0.4 percent in the second quarter.

The dollar, which also increased to 1,5586 dollars per pound, strengthened because of the sentiment index of the Housing Developers Association to development US rising to the highest level since the recession ended in 2009.

In addition a separate data, the Empire State Manufacturing Survey, covering business in the territory of the State of New York, showed improvement in the medium-term expectations for the economy even if viewed current conditions down.

"With Europe is basically flat and Asia are now experiencing negative growth year after year, the us remains the only region in the world that shows growth at all," said Boris Schlossberg of BK Asset Management.