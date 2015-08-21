PM Greece Faced A Rebellion Of Party Members

Greece

's economy

Minister

Giorgos

Stathakis

(right)

and Finance Minister

Euclid

Tsakalotos

(left)

attended the

session of the

Parliament

in Athens,

Greece

, Friday

(13

/

8).

The members of

the

Parliament of

Greece

debating

a draft

bill on

the bailout

deal

Greece

last

, which

his Government

is expected to

be approved

before

a meeting of

eurozone

finance ministers

in Brussels

, Friday (

8/

8).

Athens. Greece 's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras Saturday ( 15/ 8) is facing a massive revolt from among members of the left- radical party boss who opposed aid bailouts ( bailout ) third in a large sum for a country that is hit by the crisis . Treasury Secretary 19 member countries of the euro zone Friday night and then approve a package which will allow Greece received 86 billion euros ($ 96 billion) over three years in return for his agreeing reform pro- markets.

The green light for the deal, which is designed to make Athens spared from default (fails to pay) a large loan and was forced out of the euro, a few hours after the Parliament of Greece declared its approval after a fierce debating all night.

The third lawmaker in the party of the radical -left Tsipras , Syriza , rebelled against Tsipras , and won the vote with the help of the opposition -- which led to the emergence of new expectations that he did ask the Tsipras be forced early elections .

However, Tsipras confirms that the bailout is for the best interests of Greece by saying, "the agreement will promote Greece by making their financial systems become more stable, starting now."

Syriza ruled since last January amid a wave of public outrage against the sharp tax increases, budget reductions and reforms demanded by the lenders of Athens--the European Union (EU), the European Central Bank (ECB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF--for two previous bailout aid.

party accuses Tsipras submit to blackmail lenders in agreeing a much more painful reforms to help the much-needed funds .

European Commission Chairman Jean-Claude Juncker said, Athens was almost move out from the euro zone, but negotiations for six months is finally bearing fruit. "I'm delighted all parties appreciate their commitment. Greece rose with an ambitious reformation commitment , "he said in a statement after a six- hour painstaking negotiations in Brussels , Friday (13 / 8).

The first installment

Greece will receive the first instalment of euro 13 billion this week, which helped cover the payment of the debt to the ECB are due later Thursday. The eurozone finance ministers said , the first 26 billion euro bailout will include payment "soon " 10 billion euros to Greece banks , which lack extra cash after snatching panicked clients withdraw their money.

The deal still must be approved by Parliament in several European countries to be continued--especially in Germany, Europe's main funder, in which members of Parliament will convene Wednesday.

Tsipras now faces the task of implementing the reforms--many of whom must be authorized by law, a prospect that is worrying in Parliament where many members turning against it.

According to the newspaper, Kathimerini, Greece Saturday yesterday almost 40 laws on tax, competition, social security and pensions, should be ratified and implemented as of the end of this year.

Tsipras told its partners in Europe that early elections inevitable . Just the thing, when the voting will be done which makes Tsipras headache. Elections in September could give more power to block the left Syriza with give a little time for them to this group, but this could delay implementation of the bailout.

Voting in October, on the other hand, could benefit from Tsipras first report the lender a fun--but it can be annoying if it is to make a high popularity rating sagged when reforms first implemented.