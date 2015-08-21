PBoC: The Yuan Can Move Both Ways

The possibility of the Yuan can move in two directions in the future after the devaluation last week with a stable economy, said Ma Jun, Chief Economist at the central bank of China, PBoC.

Customer driven market price mechanism for the yuan would help avoid excessive deviation from the equilibrium level and reduce drastically the likelihood of sudden fluctuations. The economy is likely to grow about 7 percent this year, he said.

Yuan stopping the decline of the three - day 14th last August after his first sharp devaluation since 1994 and after the central bank said it would intervene in order to prevent excessive valuation in ascent .

Policy makers trying to balance the need for financial stability with the wishes of the larger exports and the inclusion of the yuan into a reserve currency basket the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"If we want to evaluate the medium-term trend of the yuan, much more important then analyzes the economic fundamentals, which have been showing signs of stabilization and recovery," Ma said in a statement.

"Even if the central bank need to do intervention into the market in the future, it can be done in any other way," he said.

The Chinese decision August 11, then to let the broader emerging market in setting the value of the currencies it triggered massive sales in 21 years and the biggest trouble global markets.