Interesting to see how the collapse in oil is cascading into gas markets, especially in a major hub like the U.K. The combination of LNG oversupply and subdued demand is clearly putting a lid on prices — and fast.

With LNG imports doubling the 12-month average, the U.K.'s role as a flexible landing zone for global LNG is really being put to the test. Could this shift pricing power further away from oil-linked contracts toward spot-indexed or hub-based models?

Brent’s continued slump — down 54% YoY — is hitting long-term gas contracts hard. Could this force Russia and other oil-linked suppliers to rethink their pricing structures, especially if European buyers start favoring hub pricing?

Interesting callout about the Groningen field cuts and limited Rough storage capacity possibly introducing short-term volatility. But given current stockpile levels and mild demand, any cold snap would have to be pretty severe to turn things around.

UBS forecasting a 25% oversupply in global LNG capacity by 2018 is huge. That much excess could flood European hubs and keep prices suppressed for years. Could this environment accelerate energy switching, or even slow down the renewables transition due to cheap gas?

Curious what others think — are we headed for a long-term structural low in U.K./European gas prices, or is this just a temporary supply-demand imbalance before balance returns?

Also, anyone trading these moves through ETFs, CFDs or utility stocks? Would love to hear how you’re positioning for this LNG-driven shift.