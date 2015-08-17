Today Stock Cash Tips

Stock Cash Tips and free trails in all segments, for more details call at +91 9993066624, 0731-6615050 Money Capitalheight Provides two days Freeand free trails in all segments, for more details call at +91 9993066624, 0731-6615050

Intraday Stock Cash Tips for 17-Aug-2015





BUY ALICON (LCP-407.55) ABOVE 410 TG-415-420

BUY LA OPALA (LCP 530.25) ABOVE 532 TG-537-543

BUY SHREYAS (LCP-636.6) ABOVE 640 TG-645-652

BUY JUBILANT (LCP-344.6) ABOVE 347 TG-351-356

Sensex was down by 28,000, 328 points broken

BSE Sensex 328 points in early trading today, breaking the 28,000 came down. In July, the eight consecutive month of contraction in exports and 10.3 percent to 23.13 billion dollars continue to come in the middle of the market sell-off has been blotted.

Also profit by participants and other Asian markets have been affected due to mixed trends. Sensex today fell below 28,000 in early trading 328.18 points or 1.16 percent and was at 27739.13. The index rallied in the last two sessions had 555.05 points. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty also fell below the level of 8,500 and 90.50 points or 1.06 percent reaching 8428.05 broke.