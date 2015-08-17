EURUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 16.08 - 23.08: ranging with waiting for direction

Daily price is located in exact 'reversal' Senkou Span lines of Ichimoku indicator between the following s/r levels:

1.0807 support level located below Ichimoku cloud and far below Senkou Span lines on the bearish area of the chart, and

1.1215 resistance level located above Ichimoku cloud on the primary bullish area of the chart.



Chinkou Span line is above the price indicating the ranging market condition by direction.

D1 price - ranging with waiting for direction:

Tenkan-sen line is above Kijun-sen line for bullish market condition.

Absolute Strength indicator's data is for bullish condition to be continuing.



Chinkou Span line is indicating the ranging market condition by direction.

'Reversal' Senkou Span line as the border between the primary bullish and the primary bearish on the chart is located near the market price which makes the reversal to the bullish or bearish trend to be very possible on this week.

Nearest key support levels are are 1.0847 and 1.0807.

Nearest key resistance levels are 1.1215 and 1.1436.

W1 price is on bearish market condition with secondary ranging between 1.0807 (W1) support level with 1.0461 as the next target, and 1.1466 (W1) resistance level.



MN price is on ranging bearish with 1.0461 support level.



If D1 price will break 1.0807 support level on close D1 bar so we may see good bearish breakdown of the price movement with next target as 1.0461.

If D1 price will break 1.1215 resistance level so the price will be reversed to the primary bullish market condition.

If not so the price will be on ranging between the levels.

Recommendation for long: watch close D1 price to break 1.1215 for possible buy trade

Recommendation to go short: watch D1 price to break 1.0807 support level for possible sell trade



Trading Summary: ranging



Resistance

Support

1.1215 (D1)

1.0847 (D1)

1.1466 (W1)

1.0807 (W1)

1.1466 (MN1)

1.0461 (MN1)

SUMMARY : reversal



TREND

: ranging