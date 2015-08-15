No longer flew by private Jet

Russia

Billionaires

Do

Savings

Moscow, Russia seems to trim the budget, the billionaire to fly private planes using the alias of private jets.

This occurs as a result of Russia's economic performance degradation of his conflict with Western countries, which also imposes to the weakening of the currencies of these countries.

As a result, the people of Central Russia seems to be superkaya do pengiritan due to the economic recession that plagued his country also due to crude oil price anjloknya.

Private jet flight with Russia -European routes down to 20 percent, in the first seven months of this year in year on year . According to data for WINGX Advance, reported by CNN , Friday (13 / 8).

Not only that, the aviation traffic routes Russia -United Serikaty (USA) also dropped around 18 percent in the first half of this year.