USD/JPY: End Of Week Technicals - Ranging Bullish to Correction

This trading week was ended with bullish ranging: the price was on primary bullish condition and it was stopped by 125.27 key resistance level, and for now - the price is ranging between 125.27 resistance and 123.78 support levels.



D1 price is on primary bullish with the secondary ranging which was started in the beginning of this week:

Chinkou Span line is located to be above the price for the primary bullish with the secondary correction estimated by the direction of the line.

'reversal' Senkou Span line is located below the price and near 123.78 support level which makes the bearish reversal to be possible for the coming week.



If price breaks 125.27 resistance on close daily bar from below to above so the bullish condition will be continuing; if the price breaks 123.78 support from above to below so the secondary correction will be started with the good possibility to the reversal to the primary bearish market condition.





SUMMARY : ranging bullish



TREND

: ranging