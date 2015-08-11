Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken - Intraday For EUR/USD and USD/CNH

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB - Swedish financial group with headquarters in Stockholm/Sweden) is continuing intra-day forecast. For now - we are having some analysis for EUR/USD and USD/CNH:

EUR/USD

"The pair moved a tad higher (1.1042) than expected before turning around and falling back lower. A close at current levels (or lower) will create yet another 55d ma band rejection indicating that the sellers still are in control. A sustained break below 1.0926 will sharply up a bearish outlook calling for a swift continuation down to the recent low area."

