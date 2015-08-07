Perumnas prepare a "new town" in North Sumatra.

BUMN housing, Perumnas will build a new town worth Rp30 trillion in Medan,

North Sumatra.

This long-term project will be developed in the next 10 years. Marketing Director Perumnas Muhammad Nawir said the new town was now in the

stage of submission of licensing.

This major project will be built on an area of ​​850 hectares. "We are preparing in Medan 850 acres in the area Simalingkar, Medan.

Majority later landed residential (home footprint) for the employees of PTPN,

"said Nawir when met at the office of Housing, Cawang, Jakarta. Nawir be said, in addition to the house footprint, it also will build

commercial areas such as shopping centers,

apartment to a 3 star hotel According to the new city area development takes

many years.

"The plan will be worked out within 10 years. Its main products were mixed,

there were commercial,residential lower class, the hotel also there. Its location

adjacent to the USU campus (University of North Sumatra) Medan.

It's going to work together, "he explained.To build the region also does not need

a little funding.

Development will be done in stages, and will take an estimated investment of

around Rp30 trillion."Less is more up to Rp30 trillion over 10 years. 850 acres

it is very big, "he explained. If this MQL5 forum there are pleased to be an investor in this large project,

then I am ready to be your liaison,I pocketed a number of important documents

that project, the filing itself as this investor email please contact me at:

yudiforex99@gmail.com. with company profile and capital attaching your appointment. you will direct me

to arrange a meeting with key officials in the field of development.

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/113999#!tab=history