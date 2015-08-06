GBPJPY: Turns Lower On Price Failure





GBPJPY: The cross turned lower on Thursday taking back most of its Wednesday gains. This development leaves the cross targeting further downside pressure. On the downside, support comes in at the 193.00 level where a violation will aim at the 192.00 level. A break below here will target the 191.00 level followed by the 190.00 level. On the upside, resistance lies at the 195.00 level followed by the 196.00 level where a break will aim at the 197.00 level. A cut through here will aim at the 198.00 level. Further out, the 198.50 level comes in as the next resistance. All in all, the cross remains biased to the upside.



