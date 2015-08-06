European exchanges follow the traces of the drop in oil prices.

European stock exchange opened down along with the decline in oil prices to the lowest level in four months in the middle of supplies. The pound strengthened ahead of the release of the Bank of England interest rate decision .

Stoxx Europe 600 index down 0.4 % at 8: 08 a.m. in London, while the futures index on the index Standard Poor 500 & down less than 0.1% .

The pound rose 0.2% to $ 1,5626 . South Korea won strengthened while the Australia dollar weakened after rising number of unemployment equals its highest level since 2002 copper prices and prompting a rise.

Speculation about The Fed would raise interest rates increasingly strengthened . BOE monetary policy Committee might take the first concrete steps toward higher borrowing costs this year amid a rise in wages and the tightening of the labor market .