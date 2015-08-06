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A Number Of Varied Economic Data, The U.s. Dollar Strengthened.
The exchange rate of the us dollar strengthened against most other major currencieson Wednesday (Thursday morning GMT), as investors assess a number of variedeconomic data.
The US Non-manufacturing index recorded 60.3 percent in July, 4.3 percentage pointshigher than the June figure at 56 percent and well above market expectations, the Institute Supply Management 56,2 (ISM) report, Wednesday, Xinhua reported.
The ISM non manufacturing index is at its highest level since August 2005, which prompted expectations of rise in interest rates in September.
U.S. private sector employment increased by 185,000 jobs from June to July, far below the market consensus of 210,000, according to the National Employment Report ofADB for July released Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the deficit in international trade of goods and services the countryincreased from a level revision 40,9 billion u.s. dollars in may be 43.8 miliara u.s. dollarsin June, largely in line with market forecasts, said the Ministry of Commerce, Wednesday.
In late New York trading, the euro rose to 1,0898 dollars from 1,0891 dollars at the previous session, the United Kingdom and the pound rose to 1,5599 dollars from1,5568 dollars. Australia dollar dropped to 0,7348 dollars from 0,7383 dollars.
The dollar bought 124,88 yen, higher than Japan 124,33 yen in the previous session.The dollar rose to 0,9792 francs from 0,9789 francs Switzerland Switzerland, and rose to 1,3191 dollars from 1,3185 dollars in Canada Canada https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/120434#!tab=history