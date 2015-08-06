A Number Of Varied Economic Data , The U.s. Dollar Strengthened .

The exchange rate of the us dollar strengthened against most other major currencies on Wednesday ( Thursday morning GMT ) , as investors assess a number of varied economic data .

The US Non-manufacturing index recorded 60.3 percent in July , 4.3 percentage points higher than the June figure at 56 percent and well above market expectations , the Institute Supply Management 56,2 (ISM ) report , Wednesday , Xinhua reported .

The ISM non manufacturing index is at its highest level since August 2005, which prompted expectations of rise in interest rates in September .

U.S. private sector employment increased by 185,000 jobs from June to July , far below the market consensus of 210,000 , according to the National Employment Report of ADB for July released Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the deficit in international trade of goods and services the country increased from a level revision 40,9 billion u.s. dollars in may be 43.8 miliara u.s. dollars in June , largely in line with market forecasts , said the Ministry of Commerce , Wednesday .

In late New York trading , the euro rose to 1,0898 dollars from 1,0891 dollars at the previous session , the United Kingdom and the pound rose to 1,5599 dollars from 1,5568 dollars. Australia dollar dropped to 0,7348 dollars from 0,7383 dollars.