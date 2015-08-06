Quick Technical Overview - Nasdaq 100: good breakout possibility at R2 Pivot level

Weekly price is on bullish market condition for ranging between 4344.15 support level and 4694.13 resistance level. The price broke R1 Pivot at 4579.60 on close weekly bar for the next target as R2 Pivot at 4929.84:

Chinkou Span line is located to be above the price and indicating the bullish trend to be continuing.

'Reversal' Senkou Span A line (which is the virtual border between the primary bullish and the primary bearish on the chart) is located far below the price which makes bearish reversal to be impossible in the near future.

The nearest resistance level is 4694.13, and the next level is R2 Pivot at 4929.84.

Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the secondary ranging.



Pivot Points (yearly PP on weekly chart): the price is ranging yearly Central Pivot at 3996.86 and R2 Pivot at 4929.84.



Instrument S1 Pivot

Yearly PP

R1 Pivot

R2 Pivot

NQ100

3646.62

3996.86

4579.60 4929.84

If W1 price will break 4694.13 resistance level on close W1 bar so the primary bullish trend will be continuing with the secondary ranging market condition.

If W1 price will break R2 Pivot at 4929.84 so the bullish trend will be continuing with good breakout possibilities in the future.

If not so the price will be ranging between the levels.

Trend:



W1 - ranging bullish