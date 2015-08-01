Us Consumer Spending Good Growth In Q2 .

The growth of the us economy do akselarasi in the second quarter (Q2 ) supported a solid consumer spending , offsetting weak business expenditure depreciation for equipment . This indicates a stable momentum could push the Federal Reserve is more likely to raise rates this year.

Gross domestic product ( GDP) grew at an annual rate of 2.3 percent, said the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday (Friday GMT ). The first -quarter GDP , which was previously reported to have shrunk at a rate of 0.2 percent , revised rises to the level of 0.6 percent .

"This is a very constructive report and supported the domestic economy background support , we expect the positive momentum continued in the coming months , supporting the necessary justification for the Fed to raise rates this year -probably in early September ," said Millan Mulraine , Deputy Chief Economist at TD Securities , New York.

The revised first quarter growth is reflected in the steps taken to improve the Government's seasonal adjustments for a number of components of GDP.

The report also showed an increase in inflation in the quarter , the economists pointed out keeping the Fed is on track to raise rates first since 2006.