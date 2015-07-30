Support & Resistance for AUD/USD (SIGNAL)
Trading Ideas

Support & Resistance for AUD/USD (SIGNAL)

30 July 2015, 07:42
Andrius Kulvinskas
Andrius Kulvinskas
1
307
For today

R4 - 0.7497 
R3 - 0.7450
R2 - 0.7417
R1 - 0.7382
SPOT 0.7313
S1 - 0.7257
S2 - 0.7206
S3 - 0.7178
S4 - 0.7066   

SHORT AT 0.7325 FOR 0.7070, STOP AT 0.7400



#AUD/USD, support & resistance, (SIGNAL)