Support & Resistance for AUD/USD (SIGNAL)

For today





R4 - 0.7497

R3 - 0.7450

R2 - 0.7417

R1 - 0.7382

SPOT 0.7313

S1 - 0.7257

S2 - 0.7206

S3 - 0.7178

S4 - 0.7066





SHORT AT 0.7325 FOR 0.7070, STOP AT 0.7400











