Global economic Semester II/ 2015 began to Falter .

The global economy at the start of the second half of this year due to the faltering euro zone activity is more lethargic than expected and China's manufacturing sector appears to be contracting at the fastest pace in 15 months in July .

A survey published just a few months after the European Central Bank (ECB) started the monthly bond purchase programme worth 60 billion euros and as Beijing reveal will allow the yuan currency fluctuate more broadly in the trade trade in support of the band .

The purchasing managers index ( PMI ) was one of the earliest monthly economic indicators and expectations can sink the ECB buying bonds, and the weakening of the euro can support growth and trigger higher inflation in Europe.

Even though Athens had accepted the terms granted by international lenders , and on Thursday approved a second reform package is needed to initiate a discussion about the deal 's financial salvation , the question of Greece and kebangkrutannya made in July is full of turmoil for the euro area.

"Although recent data indicate the crisis Greece does not impede the recovery of the euro zone , growth seems to be slowing down because of the support of the oil price drop and a weakening euro is fading ," said Jennifer McKeown , analyst at Capital Economics.

The euro has weakened more than 9 percent against the dollar since the beginning of the year , hit by a massive injection of funds the ECB and Greece to expel myself from such blocks that will bring the entire States of State collapse. It makes goods from such blocks are cheaper abroad but little spark a market demand.

The purchasing managers index ( PMI ) survey from Markit , based on thousands of companies and is seen as a good guide to growth, slumping to 53.7 this month of June , the highest level 54,2 four years.

However , it is now the main index above the 50 level that separates growth from contraction since the mid- 2013. Markit said the provisional data showed growth in the third quarter from 0.4 percent , slightly weaker than the 0.5 percent predicted in a Reuters poll published on Thursday . The second -quarter growth being estimated reach 0.4 percent .