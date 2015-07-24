Economical Theory And It's Factors of Influence on Group Satisfaction and the Introduction of Refund :-)

To All Dear fellow friends, developers, customers and owners, I hope I will succeed to give you an explanation that will be convincing as for the topic of economical principles of refund and it's influence on the factors of happiness and satisfaction of gains and losses.

Let me first be clear about something that has been proven in Chaos theory. It is already a fact that we live in a universe that everything is connected to everything, there is no such thing as real separation. And connected to everything proportionately. Even if you take two very different subjects like Mathematics and Poetry or Literature. It is not very hard to find connections. As you can take mathematical rules of induction taking place in the brain and you deduct the common proportionate rules which maintain the interconnected system of conditions, like grammatical laws and the logic of combinatorial like in the example of the following figure.





Next, would be the two subjects, Economics and Sociology, as the term of customer service is related to Sociology, and Economics is related to the rules that govern the profit from the subsections which we call Market on MQL4.com (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Economic_sociology)

If you take the three groups of people related to the Market, the Developers, the Customers and the Owners. All of them are influenced by the invisible hand of economical laws. Like the basic principle of supply and demand. Now Let me try to give you the first impression how the principle finds it's influence on the three groups.

1. Developers want to make money, they need to supply products that will maintain the structure of satisfied Customers.

2. Customers want to enjoy good products that they may return to the Developers in order to maintain the Satisfaction of happy and well paid Developers.

3. The Owners (MetaQuotes) want to maintain the two groups of Customers and Developers, healthy and well feed, so they may continue profiting from the commissions of both parties.

As I have stated above the principle of supply and demand influences the Economics of happiness and profits in all the above three groups of individuals.

Let me give you an example :

If group 1, want to keep on profiting from group 2, the quality of products will influence the short term period of gains and losses, and the long term period of gains and losses.

If the products will maintain their proportionate success in the short term then it will influence the success in the long term. If the products don't maintain their success in the short term, then the loss of customers and profits will influence propostantly the other two parties, the Owners and the Developers. The Developers then will try to increase the quality of the products in order to maintain propostantly the profits from the customers who are trying to maintain the dream of successful products as the group of owners will need to collaborate new ideas to maintain the satisfaction of both groups the developers and the customers. One such idea was introduced, is Rental option. As it was very hard for customers to maintain their happiness with the large losses from expansive products that do not make any profits (propostantly). The Rental option is an economic idea for the test of short term success or failure. Now the idea of Refund, will influence economically on the developers to maintain their honesty and develop products that will prove their success in the long term. So that if any such product doesn't prove to be successful in the short term, then the refund protects customers from the idea of fraud in the economics of the short term and long term, which ultimately influences the economics of the Owners. As we both can finalize this discussion, for the factors of economical laws on Customer service and Success of any Hypothetical products.

The Following reference is partly related to the economics of waste products and recycling needs in order to increase customer satisfaction for the refunds and basic tax laws.

http://www.nber.org/papers/w7505.pdf