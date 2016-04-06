Panama Papers: 7 things to know

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The publication of the Panama Papers sent shock waves around the world. The reports by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, which CNNMoney hasn't been able to independently verify, allege that top officials around the world hid wealth through secret offshore companies. Related: Law firm at the heart of the scandal The investigation is based on over 11 million emails, documents and client records allegedly leaked from Mossack Fonseca, a law firm based in Panama. Here is what you need to know about the scandal: What's the latest? The publication of the reports sparked a government crisis in ... READ MORE