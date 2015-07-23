U.S. stocks higher at opening; Earnings, economic data in focus

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher Thursday as market players focused on earnings reports, merger deals and economic data.

The S&P 500 opened 2 points, or 0.1%, higher at 2,116.38.



The Nasdaq Composite added 15 points, or 0.3%, to 5,186.25.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off by 9 points, or 0.1%, to 17,840.

Weekly jobless claims dropped to the lowest level since 1973 - far more than economists predicted.



Initial jobless claims reflect weekly firings, and a sustained low level of applications has typically coincided with faster job gains. In an environment of accelerating employment growth, many weekly layoffs may also reflect company- or industry-specific causes, such as cost cutting or business restructuring, rather than underlying labor-market trends.

Labor Department figures showed on July 2 that hiring has been strong. Payrolls rose by 223,000 in June following a 254,000 gain the prior month. The U.S. jobless rate dipped to a seven-year trough of 5.3 percent, while wages stagnated and the size of the labor force receded.