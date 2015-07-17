International Economoy : Chinese growth Quarter II Reaches 7%

DIFFICULT YEARS

: a man

riding a motorcycle

in front of an

electricity

site

development in the

central business district of

Beijing

, China

,

recently

.

This year to be

difficult years

for the country

's second-largest

economy

in

the world

.

His

Melamban

the growth in

trade, investment and

domestic demand,

the more

complicated the

universe

property sector

, and

most recently

a drop in

the local

stock market

.

China grows 7% on an annual basis (yoy) in the second quarter , the same as the previous quarter and slightly better than the forecast of analysts , though it still needed the stimulus after the end of the second quarter with his plummeting stock market.

This year to be difficult years for the country with the second largest economy in the world . Melambannya the growth of trade, investment and domestic demand, the more complicated the universe property sector , the pressure of deflation , and most recently the decline of the stock market, up to the last data series shows signs of improvement will help restrain crises of confidence in the effectiveness of measures supporting the previous policy .

Analysts polled Reuters estimates of GDP in the country the world's second largest economy that will grow 6.9% in April-June from a year earlier, compared to 7.0% in the quarter to March.

On the basis of a quarterly , the economy grows 1.7% compared to 1.4% in the March quarter , the country's National Bureau of statistics said Wednesday .

Monthly activity data that was released along with the GDP report , also outperformed the overall expectations for showing signs of a rebound , with the output of the factory who reached high level in five months .

The Bureau of statistics said , including changes to the conditions of employment of a much better than expected , but still takes the following steps to consolidate the recovery. " We also still have to pay attention that the domestic and external economic situation is still complicated, and the global economic recovery is still slow and convoluted ," said the Bureau .

Tuesday's data showed bank lending rose sharply in June, thanks to the support of the central bank , but it is not clear how much new credit flowed into the real economy , as opposed to speculation against the stock market .

Nevertheless, data on Wednesday showed fixed assets investment rose 11.4 % yoy in the first six months of 2000 , while industrial output growth speeding up to 6.8% . Retail sales rose 10.6 %, which shows more extent of the economic impact .

Questioning the accuracy of the data

A number of parties questioned the accuracy of the official data released recently , saying about the lack of conformity with signs of weakness generally , particularly data related to inflation. The Bureau of statistics said Wednesday that the growth data is pretty accurate and reject the impression that the figures are inflated .

However , not only the Government who report more warmth of the second quarter growth , as China's independent survey of the Beige Book was recently also reported signs of recovery in a broad scope for the same period , which is generally said to be driven by the growth in different regions in the country.

While the actual growth is almost certainly one or two percent points more sluggish than official data , there are strong reasons to suspect that the latest data reflect pure stabilization of conditions in the field , said Julian Evans- Pritchard , Economist at Capital Economics in Singapore .

One reason is the increasing trade activities of the provider associated with inflating the shares that have a direct impact to the components of the service sector 'S GDP . " Perhaps , a much more important is the increasing number of evidence suggests an improvement in the economy in a wider range , " he said.

However, the Chinese stock market is not as fortunate as others, see the index down almost 3% in morning trading . The Government is still trying to stabilize the value of the Exchange lost almost 30 % in the next few weeks paniknya the sale before Beijing improves its support measures .

The Bureau of statistics said a stable stock market , vital to the economy of China , and the drastic steps taken lately to overcome setbacks have revealed the results.

" The Data generally in accordance with market expectations , and by itself does not mean there is an impact against the stock market ," said Zhang Qi , analyst at Haitong Securities senior stock in Shanghai.