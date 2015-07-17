IMF : Greece Need Help Greater

Greece

needs help

debt

is much larger

than expected

that would like to

be considered by

the European

creditors

, including

the magnitude of

the

pieces

nilai

debt

Greece

,

says

the International Monetary Fund

(IMF

) in

his latest

analysis

.

The closure of banks and the control center requires a very high cost to Greece 's economy and financial system , led to a drastic decline over the country's ability to pay its debts , said the IMF in its initial analysis of debt sustainability which was released last Tuesday .

" Greece can only be made on debt sustainability through debt relief amount in excess of the amount that would be considered Europe so far, " said the IMF in its analysis that, following the release of a similar study on July 2, then, before Greece held a poll which was eventually rejected the creditors ' requirements .