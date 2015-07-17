IMF : Greece Need Help Greater

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Greece needs help debt is much larger than expected that would like to be considered by the European creditors, including the magnitude of the pieces nilai debt Greece, says the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in his latest analysis.
The closure of banks and the control center requires a very high cost to Greece's economy and financial system, led to a drastic decline over the country's ability to pay its debts, said the IMF in its initial analysis of debt sustainability which was released last Tuesday.
"Greece can only be made on debt sustainability through debt relief amount in excess of the amount that would be considered Europe so far," said the IMF in its analysis that, following the release of a similar study on July 2, then, before Greece held a poll which was eventually rejected the creditors ' requirements.
The IMF is currently predicting the highest Greece debt approaching 200% of GDP in two years. In an analysis released two last July, the IMF said the total public debt is heading a 170% of GDP in 2017. The IMF projected that reveals the subject to "the risk of a downturn that could be considered, with the possibility of additional interest exclusion purposes exist from other euro zone members.