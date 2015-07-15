GBP/NZD: The Purge.

0
109
Hello traders!
In this week of uneven market sentiment, GBP/NZD shed nearly seven hundred pips(!) in just over two days(!)...
I am glad that I stayed out of it since I took profit by 2.34..
Good luck with it all...
Read more: http://forums.babypips.com/forextown/74257-gbp-nzd-moving-slow-today-why.html#ixzz3fwxaQXlQ
