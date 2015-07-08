GOLD Weekly Outlook - 1156.82 to be crossed for breakdown

Weekly price is located below 100-period SMA and 200-peiod SMA for the primary bearish market condition with secondary ranging between 1232.40 resistance and 1156.82 support levels:

the price is trying to cross 1156.82 support for the bearish to be continuing;

triangle pattern was formed with 1156.82 support level for the breakdown to be started;

next support level to be broken is 1142.58;



Nearest support levels are 1156.82 (W1) and 1142.58 (W1);

Nearest resistance levels are 1205.74 (W1) and 1232.40 (W1).

Resistance

Support

1205.74 (W1)

1156.82 (W1)

1232.40 (W1)

1132.00 (W1)