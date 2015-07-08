GOLD Weekly Outlook - 1156.82 to be crossed for breakdown
8 July 2015, 18:11
Weekly price is located below 100-period SMA and 200-peiod SMA for the primary bearish market condition with secondary ranging between 1232.40 resistance and 1156.82 support levels:

  • the price is trying to cross 1156.82 support for the bearish to be continuing;
  • triangle pattern was formed with 1156.82 support level for the breakdown to be started;
  • next support level to be broken is 1142.58;
  • Nearest support levels are 1156.82 (W1) and 1142.58 (W1);
  • Nearest resistance levels are 1205.74 (W1) and 1232.40 (W1).

Resistance
Support
1205.74 (W1)
1156.82 (W1)
1232.40 (W1)
1132.00 (W1)
  • if weekly price breaks 1232.40 resistance so we may see the secondary rally within the primary bearish;
  • if weekly price breaks 1156.82 support level so the primary bearish will be continuing without ranging up to the new 'bottom' to be forming;
  • if not so the price will be moved within the channel of 1156.82 and 1232.40.
