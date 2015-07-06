UBS: Trade Ideas for EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD

EURUSD

'It has had a muted reaction despite the surprise outcome from the Greece referendum. Even though the market is positioned short, we expect the pair to test the downside sooner rather than later this week. Keep it tight but prefer short and add on more spikes above 1.1055 with stops above 1.1125.'





GBPUSD

'Cable should remain vulnerable to Greek updates. Cable could continue holding the recent downtrend with the double top just ahead of 1.6000 while approaching the 200-day moving average at 1.5447. Stay flexible and keep stops extremely tight, but prefer selling.'





AUDUSD

'The reaction to the Greek 'No' vote has been muted so far but risk should trade soft given the likelihood of further escalation of the crisis. Sell rallies to 0.7500-0.7550 with stops through 0.7610.'



