Wall Street Rise Supported Expectations Of Greece

Stocks on Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday (Thursday morning GMT), after European equities higher supported hopes for a new deal with Greece when U.S. data showed private sector workers increased hiring in June. Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 138,40 points (0.79 percent) to close at 17.757 .91.

S&P 500 index broader-based advanced 14,31 points (0,69 percent) to end at 2.077,42 composite index technology, while the Nasdaq increased 26,26 points (0.53 percent) to 4,615, 12.

European equities surged as investors reacted positively to news of the bid against Greece bailouts. Euro zone policy makers say they will not negotiate until the referendum on Sunday in Greece on the reform of the creditors.

"The market today is taking a cue from European markets," said Peter Cardillo, Chief market Economist at Global Rockwell Capital. "We basically expect the deal." U.S. businesses added jobs in the past month 237.000, up from 203.000 in May and was the best level since December, according to the payroll company ADP.

The U.S. Labor Department will release the employment report the U.S. official for June on Thursday. Analysts estimate a growth as much as 230,000 jobs.

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