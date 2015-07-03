EURJPY: Remains Vulnerable To The Downside

EURJPY- The cross continues to face downside pressure leaving risk of more weakness to occur. On the downside, support comes in at the 136.00 level where a break will aim at the 135.50 level. A turn below here will target the 135.00 level with a breach turning focus to the 134.50 level. On the upside, resistance lies at the 137.00 level. Further out, resistance resides at the 137.50 level where a break if seen will threaten further upside towards the 138.00. Further out, resistance resides at the 139.00 level. All in all, the cross continues to face upside threats.