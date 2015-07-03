Today Price has reached Daily Gann Angle 1x9216 drawn from March 2009 low.

from Major high July 2011 price is near -25%(major Gann Percentage) .

from July 2014 high price has change the direction when it reach 13.6363%, if we take the same percentage level from April 2015 High we can see the today price has reached and start raising up.

From October 2014 High we today price reached also -16.66% ( Major Gann percentage)

All this together after the disappointed USD Change in Non-farm Payrolls we will prefer long position with a stop lose @ 0.6627, profit Target is open with trailing stop on daily bar close.

Regards

AMD GANN

http://www.gann-analysis.com/signals