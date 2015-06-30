10 Tuesday Reads - Chinese Stocks Surge, Wall St. Legend Jimmy Lee, Apple Music FAQ, and more
Market News

10 Tuesday Reads - Chinese Stocks Surge, Wall St. Legend Jimmy Lee, Apple Music FAQ, and more

30 June 2015, 21:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
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  • Hulbert: U.S. investors are dumping stocks for the wrong reason (Marketwatch)
  • Chinese Stocks Surge After Posting The Biggest Intraday Swing Since 1992 (Bloomberg) but see A Shortage of Tools for Betting Against China (WSJ)
  • Custodians’ payments to RIAs for fund picks raise eyebrows (Investment News)
  • Delusions of Future Outperformance (A Wealth of Common Sense)
  • The lack of affordable US homes is turning high-earning Americans into renters, too (Quartz)
  • Study: Even fraud-savvy investors often look for the wrong red flags (EurekAlert!)
  • 5 reasons billionaires should hate runaway wealth inequality (Eclecta Blog)
  • Remembering the Can-Do Charm (and Fierce Temper) of Wall St. Legend Jimmy Lee (Vanity Fair)
  • Study Suggests That Google Has Its Thumb on Scale in Search (NYT)
  • Apple Music FAQ: Everything you need to know (iMore)

What are you reading?

#stock market, Chinese stocks, Jimmy Lee, Apple Music