10 Tuesday Reads - Chinese Stocks Surge, Wall St. Legend Jimmy Lee, Apple Music FAQ, and more

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- Hulbert: U.S. investors are dumping stocks for the wrong reason (Marketwatch)
- Chinese Stocks Surge After Posting The Biggest Intraday Swing Since 1992 (Bloomberg) but see A Shortage of Tools for Betting Against China (WSJ)
- Custodians’ payments to RIAs for fund picks raise eyebrows (Investment News)
- Delusions of Future Outperformance (A Wealth of Common Sense)
- The lack of affordable US homes is turning high-earning Americans into renters, too (Quartz)
- Study: Even fraud-savvy investors often look for the wrong red flags (EurekAlert!)
- 5 reasons billionaires should hate runaway wealth inequality (Eclecta Blog)
- Remembering the Can-Do Charm (and Fierce Temper) of Wall St. Legend Jimmy Lee (Vanity Fair)
- Study Suggests That Google Has Its Thumb on Scale in Search (NYT)
- Apple Music FAQ: Everything you need to know (iMore)
What are you reading?