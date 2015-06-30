10 Tuesday Reads - Chinese Stocks Surge, Wall St. Legend Jimmy Lee, Apple Music FAQ, and more

Hulbert: U.S. investors are dumping stocks for the wrong reason (Marketwatch)

Chinese Stocks Surge After Posting The Biggest Intraday Swing Since 1992 (Bloomberg) but see A Shortage of Tools for Betting Against China (WSJ)

Custodians’ payments to RIAs for fund picks raise eyebrows (Investment News)

Delusions of Future Outperformance (A Wealth of Common Sense)

The lack of affordable US homes is turning high-earning Americans into renters, too (Quartz)

Study: Even fraud-savvy investors often look for the wrong red flags (EurekAlert!)

5 reasons billionaires should hate runaway wealth inequality (Eclecta Blog)

Remembering the Can-Do Charm (and Fierce Temper) of Wall St. Legend Jimmy Lee (Vanity Fair)

Study Suggests That Google Has Its Thumb on Scale in Search (NYT)

Apple Music FAQ: Everything you need to know (iMore)

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