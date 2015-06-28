China To Lower Interest Rates Again Reference

Beijing, (Analysis). The Central Bank of China, the people's Bank of China (PBoC), slashed interest rates to a record low ascuannya and lowering reserve requirements ratio for a number of banks after share prices plummeted and local government bond sales dried up liquidity.

In the decline of tribal interest the fourth since last November , lending rate one - year akandikurangi 25 basis points be 4,85 % which is effective starting June 28 , PBoC said Saturday (27/ 6). The one- year deposit rates will drop 25 basis points to 2% , while the ratio of reserves for some small banks commercial banks including cities and regions will be reduced 50 basis points , said the PBoC statement .

The monetary easing was made after the stock market plummeted most magnitude during the past two weeks since December 1996 and the rising of interest market money for four weeks because of the banks hoarded cash . While industrial production and retail sales are quite stable in may, investment growth continues to melamban , indicating a weakness in infrastructure spending by policy makers are eager to reverse.

The Central Bank does not want to happen the panic if stock turmoil it will spread , "said Shen Jianguang , Asia Chief Economist at Mizuho Securities Asia Ltd. in Hong Kong. "It will lead to an inflexible pieces of finance, " he said.

PRIME MINISTER Li Keqiang has set a growth target of around 7% for 2015, which will be the most sluggish expansion since 1990 . Policy makers juggle the need to keep the growth not slipping too far with various plans for reform .

PBoC Governor Zhou last step Xiaochuan enlarge the monetary easing global waves . South Korea and New Zealand terrmasuk the last lower interest rates because of the weakness of Chinese growth see joined the domestic dynamics to encourage further stimulus .

The Shanghai composite index plummeted 7.4% Friday, that magnify his descent from high level June 12 to 19 %.

The Chinese Government is increasing its efforts to prevent the occurrence of a hard landing ( severe downturn ), increase monetary easing to fiscal easing . Also already be multiplied the size of the debt swap program , by offering cheaper funding local Government to reduce sluggishness funding.