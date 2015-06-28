Iran Nuclear Talks Still Natural Barriers

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Senior officials of the U.S. and Iran say, heavy duty needs to be done when they hold a Summit in Vienna, Saturday (27/6) in preparation for their final negotiations to bridge significant disagreements related to approval to stop Iran's nuclear program.
Important problems still hinder the progress of efforts to bring about an agreement in talks about Iran's nuclear program, said IRIB TV quoted negotiator with Iran Abbas Araqchi on Saturday.
"The talks are heavy and slow her progress throughout", even though there is progress in some areas, said Araqchi.
Iran and the big country in the world trying to reach a deal before June 30, and has no plans to memperpanjan the talks after deadline it Araqchi, said, as reported by Xinhua on Saturday.
He issued the statement on the side talks between Iran and the countries of the world in Austria's capital, Vienna.
The Foreign Minister of Iran and the P5 + 1 group--United States, United Kingdom, France, Russia, China, plus Germany--are scheduled to meet in Vienna this weekend for the final thrust to achieve nuclear agreement before the deadline set out on its own.
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif on Thursday said he went to Vienna "to achieve a just and lasting agreement". "Iran wants a dignified agreement and reject the excessive demands," said the Minister was in a Twitter account.
Iran and the P5 + 1 agree a framework of mutual understanding in early April and set June 30 as the deadline for the achievement of a final deal, having twice escaped previous deadline in June and November last year.