Iran Nuclear Talks Still Natural Barriers

Senior officials of the U.S. and Iran say , heavy duty needs to be done when they hold a Summit in Vienna, Saturday ( 27/ 6) in preparation for their final negotiations to bridge significant disagreements related to approval to stop Iran 's nuclear program .

Important problems still hinder the progress of efforts to bring about an agreement in talks about Iran 's nuclear program , said IRIB TV quoted negotiator with Iran Abbas Araqchi on Saturday .

" The talks are heavy and slow her progress throughout ", even though there is progress in some areas , said Araqchi .

Iran and the big country in the world trying to reach a deal before June 30, and has no plans to memperpanjan the talks after deadline it Araqchi , said , as reported by Xinhua on Saturday .

He issued the statement on the side talks between Iran and the countries of the world in Austria 's capital , Vienna .

The Foreign Minister of Iran and the P5 + 1 group -- United States , United Kingdom , France , Russia , China , plus Germany -- are scheduled to meet in Vienna this weekend for the final thrust to achieve nuclear agreement before the deadline set out on its own.

Iran 's Foreign Minister Mohammad - Javad Zarif on Thursday said he went to Vienna "to achieve a just and lasting agreement ". " Iran wants a dignified agreement and reject the excessive demands ," said the Minister was in a Twitter account .