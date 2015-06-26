RATING WHICH INFLUENCE ON FOREX NEWS

1. NonFarm_Payroll USA (effect of 100-200 pips)

2. Trade Balance USA (effect 70-120 pips)

3. Interest Rate Statements (effect 100 pips)

4. Durable Good (effect 50-100 pips)

5. Producer Price Index (effect of 50-60 pips)

7. Consumer Price Index (effect of 50-60 pips)

6. PPI excl. Food and Energy (effect of 50-60 pips)

8. CPI excl. Food and Energy (effect of 50-60 pips)

9. Trichet, Bernanke, and Fukui Speaks (effect 30-100 pips)

10. Unemployment Rate (effect of 30-50 pips)



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