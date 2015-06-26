4
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RATING WHICH INFLUENCE ON FOREX NEWS
1. NonFarm_Payroll USA (effect of 100-200 pips)
2. Trade Balance USA (effect 70-120 pips)
3. Interest Rate Statements (effect 100 pips)
4. Durable Good (effect 50-100 pips)
5. Producer Price Index (effect of 50-60 pips)
6. PPI excl. Food and Energy (effect of 50-60 pips)
7. Consumer Price Index (effect of 50-60 pips)
8. CPI excl. Food and Energy (effect of 50-60 pips)
9. Trichet, Bernanke, and Fukui Speaks (effect 30-100 pips)
10. Unemployment Rate (effect of 30-50 pips)
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