The Biblical Money Code by Sean Hyman

by Sean Hyman

This is a video presentation which has a duration of approximately 45 minutes.

Some interesting investing points to take from this video include:

advice from Warren Buffet

advice from Sir John Templeton

what methods Sean uses to profit from the share market

general investing tips that serious investors should always keep in mind

investment principles that can be applied to forex trading and other markets (eg. real estate)

Please click the link below (Source) to view this video presentation.