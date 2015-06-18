Trading News Events: U.S. Consumer Price Index - increased pressure on the Fed to normalize monetary policy sooner rather than later
Forecasts

Trading News Events: U.S. Consumer Price Index - increased pressure on the Fed to normalize monetary policy sooner rather than later

18 June 2015, 12:47
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
4
781
Why Is This Event Important:

Signs of stronger price growth may keep the Fed on course to raise the benchmark interest rate later this year, but a continuation of the disinflationary environment may encourage the central bank to retain the zero-interest rate policy (ZIRP) beyond 2015 in an effort to encourage a more sustainable recovery.

However, subdued input costs paired with the persistent slack in the real economy may continue to drag on price growth, and a dismal CPI print may generate a further near-term advance in EUR/USD as market participants push back for the Fed liftoff.

How To Trade This Event Risk

Bullish USD Trade: U.S. CPI Rebounds 0.1% or Greater

  • Need to see red, five-minute candle following the release to consider a short trade on EUR/USD.
  • If market reaction favors a bullish dollar trade, sell EUR/USD with two separate position.
  • Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.
  • Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit.
Bearish USD Trade: Consumer Price Growth Disappoints
  • Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long EUR/USD trade.
  • Implement same setup as the bullish dollar trade, just in reverse.
Potential Price Targets For The Release

EURUSD Daily

  • Despite the more cautious tone coming out of the Federal Reserve, EUR/USD may continue to face range-bound prices over the near-term as it fails to break out of the monthly opening range.
  • Interim Resistance: 1.1510 (61.8% expansion) to 1.1532 (February high)
  • Interim Support: 1.0970 (38.2% expansion) to 1.1000 (50% retracement)
Impact that US CPI has had on EUR/USD during the last release
PeriodData ReleasedEstimateActualPips Change
(1 Hour post event )		PipsChange
(End of Day post event)
APR
2015		 05/22/2015
12:30 GMT		 -0.2% -0.2% -144 -165

March 2015 U.S. Consumer Price Index
EURUSD M5: 140 pips price movement by USD - Consumer Price Index news event:



#eurusd, fundamental analysis, Consumer Price Index