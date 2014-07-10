Overview of currrent situation, EURUSD, 10.07, update 19:15 GTM+4

On some timeframe new channels do not appear, refer you to the previous review: Overview of currrent situation, EURUSD, 10.07

Let me remind you that the review was prepared using indicator Pivot Channels. Free version of this indicator can be found here Pivot Channels Demo.

Properties of channels will share the bad, good, very good, and each have her color.

Downward movement was stopped. New channel is open.

M5.

Properties of the new open channel:2014.07.10 16:39:05.433 Pivot Channels EURUSD,M5: Volatility of channel = 0.513, Spike of channel = 0.800, Spike of breakthrough = 1.000, Force of breakthrough = 0.83, Relative wave length of breakthrough = 1.00, RSI Exp , RSI Simple.

Update 18:10 GMT+4

Channel on M5 was closed.

H1.

Update 18:25 GMT+4

On M15 was added new not open channel.

Update 19:15 GMT+4.

Properties of open channel:EURUSD,M15: Volatility of channel = 0.515, Spike of channel = 0.600, Spike of breakthrough = 0.429, Force of breakthrough = 0.81, Relative wave length of breakthrough = 0.71, RSI Exp , RSI Simple

Properties is very good.