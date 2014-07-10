Overview of currrent situation, EURUSD, 10.07, update 15:20 GTM+4
Trading Systems

Overview of currrent situation, EURUSD, 10.07, update 15:20 GTM+4

10 July 2014, 09:26
Dmitry Zmitrovich
Dmitry Zmitrovich
0
112

On some timeframe new channels do not appear, refer you to the previous review:  Overview of currrent situation, EURUSD, 09.07

Let me remind you that the review was prepared using indicator Pivot Channels. Free version of this indicator can be found here Pivot Channels Demo.  

Properties of channels will share the badgoodvery good, and each have her color.  

D1. 

 

H4. 

 

H1. 

 

M30. 

 

Properties of the last open channel: EURUSD,M30: Volatility of channel = 0.684, Spike of channel = 0.548, Spike of breakthrough = 1.154Force of breakthrough = 14.17, Relative wave length of breakthrough = 0.11,  RSI Exp . Properties is good.

Update 15:20 GTM+4.

 

  