Overview of currrent situation, EURUSD, 10.07, update 15:20 GTM+4

On some timeframe new channels do not appear, refer you to the previous review: Overview of currrent situation, EURUSD, 09.07

Let me remind you that the review was prepared using indicator Pivot Channels. Free version of this indicator can be found here Pivot Channels Demo.

Properties of channels will share the bad, good, very good, and each have her color.

D1.

H4.

H1.

M30.

Properties of the last open channel: EURUSD,M30: Volatility of channel = 0.684, Spike of channel = 0.548, Spike of breakthrough = 1.154, Force of breakthrough = 14.17, Relative wave length of breakthrough = 0.11, RSI Exp . Properties is good.

Update 15:20 GTM+4.