Greece Conflict Concerns The Movement Of Wall Street



Stocks in the United States ( u.s.) startup weekend ended up weakening because of concerns of investors about the condition of Greece . In addition, the related assurance plan yet to the Federal Reserve about interest rate reference .

Investors are anxious because the reference interest rate rise time becomes uncertain. Meanwhile, strengthening the workforce data in May which was released last Friday raises speculation that a rise in interest rates of reference will be made more quickly.

" Labor Data May designate that interest will go up . The market hasn't discounted the thought that, "said the director of sales and trading at LEK Securities in New York, Frank Davis offered from Reuters, Monday ( 9/6 / 2015 ).

In addition, other load which makes worried u.s. investors is meeting officials from Greece and the European Union there Monday. No indication of meeting to prevent a potential debt default Greece