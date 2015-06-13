Weekend Reads - What is code, Mastermind, A meditation on memory, and more

• What is code? If you don’t know, you need to read this ( Bloomberg • The Secret History of SEAL Team 6: Quiet Killings and Blurred Lines ( NYT • The Dating Business: Love on the Rocks ( WSJ • The Story of How In-N-Out Made it Big Will Make You Love it Even More ( Mic The rise and fall of Subway, the world’s biggest food chain ( Washington Post • The Examined Lie: A meditation on memory ( American Scholar • Growing Body of Law Allows Prosecution of Foreign Citizens on U.S. Soil ( NYT • Mastermind: The evil genius behind the migrant crisis ( Newsweek • The Complete History Of The NBA (fivethirtyeight)

• Studies link childhood lead exposure, violent crime (Chicago Tribune) see also When Bail Is Out of Defendant’s Reach, Other Costs Mount (NYT)

What are you reading?

