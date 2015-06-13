Weekend Reads - What is code, Mastermind, A meditation on memory, and more

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• What is code? If you don’t know, you need to read this (Bloomberg)
• The Secret History of SEAL Team 6: Quiet Killings and Blurred Lines (NYT)
• The Dating Business: Love on the Rocks (WSJ)
• The Story of How In-N-Out Made it Big Will Make You Love it Even More (Mic) see also The rise and fall of Subway, the world’s biggest food chain (Washington Post)
• The Examined Lie: A meditation on memory (American Scholar)
• Growing Body of Law Allows Prosecution of Foreign Citizens on U.S. Soil (NYT)
• Mastermind: The evil genius behind the migrant crisis (Newsweek)
• The Complete History Of The NBA (fivethirtyeight)
What are you reading?
• The Secret History of SEAL Team 6: Quiet Killings and Blurred Lines (NYT)
• The Dating Business: Love on the Rocks (WSJ)
• The Story of How In-N-Out Made it Big Will Make You Love it Even More (Mic) see also The rise and fall of Subway, the world’s biggest food chain (Washington Post)
• The Examined Lie: A meditation on memory (American Scholar)
• Growing Body of Law Allows Prosecution of Foreign Citizens on U.S. Soil (NYT)
• Mastermind: The evil genius behind the migrant crisis (Newsweek)
• The Complete History Of The NBA (fivethirtyeight)
• Studies link childhood lead exposure, violent crime (Chicago Tribune) see also When Bail Is Out of Defendant’s Reach, Other Costs Mount (NYT)
What are you reading?